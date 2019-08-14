Those who follow policy of small family also contribute to development of nation: PM Modi

While addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Population explosion in the country will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation and it is also a form of patriotism." This is PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation in which he focused on several issues. He spoke for around 92 minutes during his speech.