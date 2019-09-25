Those not proud of Trump calling PM Modi as 'Father of India'don't consider themselves Indians: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State to PMO Jitendra Singh on September 25 supported United States President Donald Trump's 'Father of India' remark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that countrymen should feel proud if an impartial view comes from outside, irrespective of their political affiliation. "If a frank and impartial view comes from outside, from the US President then I think all Indian citizens should feel proud of it, irrespective of their political affiliation," said Singh. Slamming the opposition parties, who are reacting over Trump's statement, Singh asserted that for the first time the US President has used such words of appreciation for any Prime Minister and if someone is not proud of it then maybe that persons don't consider him an Indian. "For the first time the US President has used such words of appreciation for any PM. If someone is not proud of it then maybe that person doesn't consider himself an Indian," Singh added. US Pres on September 24 termed PM Modi as 'father of India' while praising him in the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York.