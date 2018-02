"Those who hesitate to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are Pakistanis", says BJP MLA Surendra Singh

While addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh has yet again stoked a controversy after saying that he does not consider those people Indians, who refuse to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. "Aise logon ko Pakistani kehta hun jo Bharat Mata ki jai bolne se katrate hain", said Singh. Earlier Singh sparked controversy by stating that India will become a Hindu nation by 2024.