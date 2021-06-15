Those creating 'hurdles' in construction of Ram Mandir are like demons: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Amid the controversy over Ayodhya Ram Mandir land deal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said those who are creating hurdles in the way of Ram Temple construction are like "demons".

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "The obstacles in the formation of Ram Mandir have been for more than 500 years. Those who are making allegations have fired bullets on Karsevaks. The Congress Party even moved to the Supreme Court questioning the existence of Lord Rama. The Congress is now seeing its defeat over Ram Mandir. It always believed in the politics of appeasement. Those who are creating hurdles in the construction of Ram Mandir are like demons.

On the controversy over land deal of Ram Mandir Trust, the BJP MP said the trust itself doing everything transparently and there are people who want to create obstackeshuldles on the way of the temple. He slammed the opposition parties for allegedly making false allegations.

"What about the transparency of the people who are making allegations? Earlier Akhilesh Yadav lied about the vaccine. People like Akhilesh Yadav always have modus operandi of propagating false narratives and creating controversies. I am asking Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav if they find any land cheaper nearby the Ram Mandir site they can buy and donate to the temple trust," stated Tiwari.

Asked about the removal of LJP MP Chirag Paswan from the post of party's national president, Manoj Tiwari said, "Whatever happening is not good...I believe the rift might be because of the parties stand during the Bihar elections. There is no role of BJP or JDU in this. We are part of NDA. I believe they will solve the matter soon. "

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey had accused the Trust of committing corruption in a land deal and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

Holding a press conference on Sunday, Pandey said, "The piece of land was earlier purchased for Rs 2 crores by Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari. 10 minutes later, the Trust bought the land for Rs 18.5 crores on March 18."

The SP leader also claimed that Rs 17 crore was sent to the bank account of Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari through RTGS mode of payment and demanded a probe into the RTGS money transfer.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar on Monday said that defamation suits will be filed against Opposition parties who are trying to mislead people ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. (ANI)