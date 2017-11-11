Thompson sets course record at Indian Open golf

Gurugram, Nov 11 (IANS) Michele Thomson opened up a handy three-shot lead with a course record on the second day of the 11th Hero Womens Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Saturday.

Thomson smashed the existing record of five-under set by Thai Kongkraphan Patchrajutar in 2015 and by Marianne Skarpnord on Friday, by three shots.

Even as the focus was Thomson, India's Vani Kapoor fired a 68, including back to back birdies on the last two holes. Vani, who had scored 69 on Friday, is at the joint second place with a total of 7-under.

Vani, teeing off from the 10th, once again took time to find her momentum as she took the turn at one-under. On the back nine, the front stretch of the course, she bogeyed the first, but birdied four times on second, fourth, eighth and ninth.

Tied with Vani for the second place were three other players, French duo Camille Chevalier (68, 69) and Celine Boutier (71, 66) aloong with Sarah Kemp (71, 66) of Australia.

Lurking right behind them at tied seventh place with identical totals of at 6-under 138 was Spaniard Carlota Ciganda (70, 68) with six others -- Titiya Pluckasataporn (71, 68), Meghan MacLaren (69, 70), Belen Mozo (74, 65), Olivia Cowan (69, 70), Klara Spilkova (69, 70) and Lydia Hall (72, 67).

Defending champion Aditi Ashok had a mixed day with four birdies and two bogeys for a second straight 70 that took her to 4-under and dropped her from tied 10th to tied 13th.

Gaurika Bishnoi carded a 73 and is lying at the tied 26th spot, down from the overnight tied 10th position.

Aditi started with a bogey on the tenth hole, but recovered with birdies on the 13th and 15th. On the front side of the course, she dropped a shot on the fifth hole, but birdied the fourth and eighth.

The only other Indian making the cut was amateur Pranavi Urs. The Bangalore golfer, carded two-under 70 with five birdies, one bogey and one double bogey.

The cut fell at 4-over 148 and 63 players, including amateur Pranavi, made the cut.

