Thomas and Uber Cup: India trail 0-2 against China

Bangkok, May 22 (IANS) Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy suffered a massive defeat against Chinese World No. 5 Chen Long in the first match of the Thomas and Uber Cup here on Tuesday.

In the first game which lasted for 27 minutes, World No. 9 Prannoy was hammered in straight sets 9-21, 9-21 in the men's singles clash.

Right from the start, Prannoy never looked in the contention. He also gifted some points to his opponent from poor shot selection. In both the games, the Indian shuttler struggled in the middle and as a result the Chinese shuttler wrapped up the game with ease.

India's poor show continued in the men's double affair too as Arjun M.R. and Ramchandran Shlok suffered a 12-21, 15-21 loss to Lieu Chang and Zhang Nan, which gave China a 2-0 lead.

