Thomas and Uber Cup: India hammer Australia 4-1

Bangkok, May 21 (IANS) After going down to Canada in their opening match, the India women's badminton team came all guns blazing on Monday to thrash Australia 4-1 in the second group match of the Thomas and Uber Cup here on Monday.

Barring the women's doubles match, the Indian team led by ace shuttler Saina Nehwal won all their matches.

Saina kicked off the proceedings with a straight game win over Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen. She outclassed her opponent 21-14, 21-19 in the 35-minute opening match, and provide India a 1-0 lead.

However, Australia equalised the issue in the women's doubles affair as Gronya Somerville and Renuga Veeran defeated Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram 21-13, 21-16 within half an hour.

In an another women's singles match, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka bought back India in the contest as she hammered Jennifer Tam 21-17, 21-13.

Later, another women's pair comprising Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant extended India's lead by beating Louisa Ma and Ann-Louise Slee 21-19, 21-11 in the second doubles match.

19-year-old Anura Prabhudesai finally sealed the issue for India 4-1 as she got the better of Zecily Fung 21-6, 21-7 in just 18 minutes.

India will now face top seeds from Japan on Wednesday.

