Thomas goal ends Atletico's winless run

A Coruña (Spain), Nov 5 (IANS) Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey scored a last-gasp goal to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruña to get the club back on track in La Liga action.

Atletico rarely posed a threat to Deportivo's goalkeeper during Saturday's match, which seemed destined to end in yet another draw for Diego Simeone's men, reports Efe news agency.

Thomas, however, scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time to save his team once again.

The 24-year-old had scored the second-half equalizer for Atletico against Qarabag in a UEFA Champions League match played on October 31 that ended 1-1.

Atletico finally got a win after three consecutive 1-1 draws - against Elche in Copa del Rey, Villarreal in La Liga and Qarabag.

With the win, Atletico has climbed provisionally to the third spot in the La Liga with 23 points (behind FC Barcelona and Valencia), while Deportivo is 16th with 11 points.

