Thomas Cook India completely different entity from Thomas Cook UK: Chairman

The 178-year-old British tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc has collapsed under a pile of debt after talks with creditors failed, stranding hundreds of thousands of travelers, but the move will not have any impact on its India operations. Thomas Cook India Chairman and Managing Director, Madhavan Menon on September 23 clarified that there are two companies UK based Thomas Cook Plc and Thomas Cook India. The UK based Thomas Cook Plc stopped owning shares in Thomas Cook India in 2012. "We've no relation; our balance sheet is independent and sound. What has happened in UK is localized to UK," said Menon.