West Bengal Lockdown Dates For This Month; Bars, Courts To Open In Unlock 4

A health worker uses a mega phone to guide people towards the coronavirus Community Swab testing center on August 1, 2020.

West Bengal has announced lockdown dates for this month for three days. The Mamata Banerjee government decided to go for complete lockdown for three days in September after following such lockdowns through August.

The government announced that in September the lockdown would be followed on September 7 (Monday), September 11 (Friday) and September 12 (Saturday).

Here’s what will be shut during days of complete lockdown:

— government and private offices

— public transport

— flights and trains

— All malls and market complexes will be shut.

What will be open?

— grocery and medicine shops will be open.

— Petrol pumps

The state has also announced that complete lockdown will continue in containment zones till September 30.

Unlock 4 in West Bengal

Reports said that the state government has allowed courts to reopen from September 8. Metro services will also be available from the same day.

Kolkata Metro Spokesperson Indrani Mukherjee told Deccan Herald, “We are waiting for the guidelines. After we have received it, we will sit for a discussion with the state government and discuss issues such as crowd management at the platform and at entrances.”

A notification issued also said that the Calcutta High Court and 206 subordinate courts in the state will open from September 8.

“In criminal trials, both the accused and the witnesses have to present themselves in the respective courts. But it had become impossible for the witnesses to present themselves before the courts. Even the jail authorities were not in position to produce the accused persons in the court....

