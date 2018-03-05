Thiruvananthapuram has equal potential to become UNESCO heritage city as Ahmedabad: Satyajeet Rajan

Director General (DG) of Tourism, Satyajeet Rajan said that Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram city also has the equal potential to become United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO) heritage city in India as Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Rajan added that if Padmanabha Swamy Temple could play the key role in making the city achieve the prestigious title. Last year, the World Heritage Committee (WHC) of UNESCO declared Ahmedabad as India's first heritage city. The Director General of Tourism reviewed projects which Government of India has sanctioned under two flagship programmes.