Third Wave To Hit India In Six-Eight Weeks If Appropriate Behaviour Not Followed And Crowding Not Avoided: AIIMS Director

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned that India may be hit by a third wave of COVID-19 in just six-eight weeks if COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is not followed and if crowding is not prevented, reports Economic Times.

Dr Guleria underscored that until a sizeable population of the country is vaccinated against the infection, appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively. He also stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Dr Guleria emphasised, "The moment a significant surge in cases is noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented."

Dr Guleria added though that a national lockdown can not be a solution to rein in the pandemic, keeping economic activity in mind.

One of the most eminent voices from the medical profession in India, Dr Guleria's assertion gains significance as it comes at a time when India has been witnessing continually falling COVID-19 cases and rising vaccination coverage over the recent weeks.