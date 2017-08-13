Third Test: Pandya helps India score 487/9 at Lunch on Day 2

Kandy, Aug 13 (IANS) All-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a brilliant century as India scored 487/9 at Lunch on the second day of the third and final cricket Test match against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

After an early fall of wicket, Pandya (108 not out) and Kuldeep Yadav (26) stabilised the innings and helped India reach a challenging score. Pandya's 93-ball knock was laced with eight boundaries and seven sixes.

Resuming the day at 329/6, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (16), who was batting with Pandya, failed to respond to the pressure situation and was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando early.

Incoming batsman Kuldeep Yadav (26), who was drafted in the team in place to Ravindra Jadeja, showed his temperament and forged a 62-run partnership with the Baroda player and helped India to cross 400-run mark.

Soon, Kuldeep was sent packing by left arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan. Incoming batsman Mohammad Shami (8) tried to pace up the innings with Pandya but failed to do as he was caught by the bowler Sandakan.

With nine wickets down, Pandya started thrashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. Umpires also extended the morning session. Unperturbed by the conditions, Pandya continued his show and created havoc among the Sri Lankan bowlers.

In the process, Pandya completed his century. Umesh Yadav also supported him at the other end and both batsmen survived the extended morning session without losing their wickets.

Brief scores: India 487/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 119, Hardik Pandya 108; Lakshan Sandakan 132/4) against Sri Lanka on Day 2.

--IANS

gau/pgh/