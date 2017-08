Third Test: India win toss, opt to bat vs Sri Lanka

Kandy (Sri Lanka), Aug 12 (IANS) India won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

The visitors already 2-0 up in the series, brought in chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in place of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was banned for one match for breach of conduct.

On the other hand, the hosts made three changes by including Lakshan Sadakan, Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando in place of Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Squad:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

--IANS

gau-tri/ksk