Third Test: India on verge of victory as Sri Lanka strugle

Kandy, Aug 14 (IANS) India inched towards victory even as Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews staged a desperate battle to prolong Sri Lanka's struggle with the hosts posting 82/4 in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the third cricket Test here on Monday.

At lunch, Chandimal was batting on 26 with Mathews on a patient 17 at the other end.

The hosts, who were forced to follow on, trail India's first innings total of 487 by 270 runs. Sri Lanka were all out for 135 runs in their first innings.

For India, fast bowler Mohammed Shami clinched two wickets while fellow pacer Umesh Yadav and star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a wicket each.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 135 & 82/4 (Dinesh Chandimal 26 batting, Angelo Mathews 17 batting; Mohammed 2/20) vs India (first innings): 487.

