    Third Test: India reach 329/6 at stumps vs Sri Lanka

    Indo Asian News Service

    Kandy, Aug 12 (IANS) Sri Lankan spinners struck with five wickets even as India rode on opener Shikhar Dhawan's whirlwind century to reach 329/6 at stumps on the opening day of the third and final Test at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

    Stumper Wriddhiman Saha (13 batting) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (1 batting) survived the final two overs of the day after Ravichandran Ashwin (31) fell to left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando with the second new ball.

    Resuming the final session at 235/3, left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara struck with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane (17) before chinaman Lakshan Sandakan packed back skipper Virat Kohli (42).

    For the hosts, Pushpakumara (3/40) and Sandakan (2/84) were the pick of the bowlers.

