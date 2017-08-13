Third Test: India in command on Day 2

Kandy, Aug 13 (IANS) After India were dismissed for 487 in the first innings, Sri Lanka scored 61/4 at tea, trailing by 426 runs on the second day of the third and final cricket Test match against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

Niroshan Dickwella (14) and Dinesh Chandimal (13) were at the crease when umpires called for the break.

For India, pacer Mohammad Shami took two wickets for 15 runs while Hardik Pandya chipped in with one wicket.

Earlier, India were dismissed for 487 shortly after lunch with opener Shikhar Dhawan (119) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (108) scoring handsomely for the visitors.

Brief scores:

India (first innings): 487 vs Sri Lanka (first inings): 61/4 (Niroshan Dickwella 14 batting; Mohammad Shami 2/15).

--IANS

gau/ajb/