Third Test: Dhawan's ton takes India to 235/3 at tea vs Sri Lanka

Kandy, Aug 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka hit back with three quick wickets even as Shikhar Dhawan's sixth Test ton helped India reach 235/3 at tea on the opening day of the third and final Test at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Skipper Virat Kohli (11 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (3 not out) went into the break undivided after left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara packed back the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (119) and Lokesh Rahul (85).

Chinaman Lakshan Sandakan got the crucial wicket of one-down Cheteshwar Pujara (8) just before the break.

Resuming at 134/0, Dhawan and Rahul kept punishing the bowlers to swell their stand to 188 before Pushpakumara's tossed up delivery cut short Rahul's stay before home skipper Dinesh Chandimal's brilliant diving catch ended Dhawan's 123-ball knock, laced with 17 hits to the fence.

Brief Scores: India first innings 235/3 (Shikhar Dhawan 119, Lokesh Rahul 85, Virat Kohli 11 not out) vs Sri Lanka.

--IANS

tri/vm