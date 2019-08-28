Third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed successfully: ISRO

The third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Wednesday using the onboard propulsion system, ISRO stated. The lunar bound orbit maneuver began at 9:04 hrs (India Standard Time). The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1412 km, ISRO added. The space agency stated that all spacecraft parameters are normal and the next lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled on August 30 between 6-7 pm. Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body". ISRO chief K Sivan had on August 20 announced Chandrayaan-2's successful completion of lunar orbit insertion while stating that the mission would carry out a soft landing on the moon on September 7. The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon. After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.