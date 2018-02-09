Third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at the Auto Expo 2018

The most-awaited hatchback of the year, the new Swift was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh The facia now has bug-like headlamps and single frame grille. The front will have projector headlamps, with LED DRLs on the higher variants. The car will run on new precision cut dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear of the car also gets LED lighting. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is wider with a longer wheelbase, making it more spacious than the outgoing model. The car comes with SmartPlay infotainment system, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and auto climate control on higher trims. The new Maruti Suzuki Swift retains the 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine or the 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engine from its predecessor. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift could be booked at authorised dealerships for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The car will come in Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, and a new Pearl Metallic Lucent Orange colour option.