Third edition of Zee JLF at Boulder to begin from September 15

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Featuring more than 70 authors who will speak on topics ranging from society and economics to arts to freedom of speech, the third US edition of the ZEE JLF at Boulder is all set to begin from September 15.

Organised at the Boulder Public Library, the three-day will see authors and thinkers like Michael Rezendes, Suki Kim, Anne Waldman, Vikas Swarup, Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna, Christina Lamb, Kayhan Irani and Alberto Ruy-Sánchez gracing the festival.The programme includes over 40 sessions covering themes that include migration and cultural appropriation, 100 years of the Russian Revolution, feminism across cultures, journalism and reportage, nature and the environment, US gun culture, Native American rights, yoga and meditation, constitutions, LGBT, Latino, African American and Native American voices.

Much like the flagship ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival in India, ZEE JLF at Boulder features art and cultural showcases including an exhibition from the awardees of the Ojas Art Award 2017 for traditional Bheel Art from one of the many tribal communities from India.

"

"In this digital age, it is initiatives like the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival that are helping to revive the passion for the written word amongst the youth and to nurture the spirit of love towards literatur"," Sunil Buch, CEO, Zee Live and Zee Talent, said in a statement.

"

"At a time of bewilderment and flux, the Festival represents the values of diversity, resilience, and intellectual rigor. Writers from far and near exchange thoughts and ideas, sharing their stories and experien"es," festival director Namita Gokhale noted.

William Dalrymple, festival director mention"d: "For the third time, we present at Boulder a mini-taster platter -- a sort of pocket-sized Jaipur-transplanted from the Aravallis to the Rockies. We'can't wait to once again show the United States a little taster of the energy and colorful literary brilliance that has made Jaipur the most happening literary festival in the wo"ld.""

"This confluence of East and West continues to bring to you new voices from across the world, highlights contrasts, recognises similarities, engenders empathy, and acknowledges the very essence of the freedom to dream. It is this dream that brings forth the creative force, creates a new order, and celebrates huma"ity," Festival Producer Sanjoy K. Roy stated.

--IANS

som/vm