Thinking about FIFA U-17 World Cup gives me goosebumps: Ali

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Ahead of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, India team defender Anwar Ali on Saturday defined the tournament, scheduled from October 6, as a surreal experience which gives him goosebumps.

"The moment I started playing football, I dreamt of representing my nation in the FIFA World Cup, it did not matter until it was a FIFA World Cup, but I am very privileged and honoured to be a part of the Indian U-17 World Cup Squad," the 17-year-old told All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"It will be a dream come true if I get a chance to represent the nation in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 India. I will be on cloud nine on that. It will be surreal, even thinking about it right now gives me goosebumps," he added.

The defender said the team has doubled their efforts during the training session with less than one month left for the tournament.

"I can almost taste the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 India now, but I know there is still a long way to go and even though there are less than 30 days, the hardwork that we are putting in as a team has doubled," Ali said.

Ali who was born in a family of three sisters also confessed his father guided him through hard times.

"My family has always been very supportive. My sisters used to watch me play and they use to cheer for me. Whatever I do is for my family. My father used to play football as well and he has been a rock in guiding me through tough times that I faced", Ali said.

