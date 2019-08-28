Think before giving statements as it could be used by Indian enemies: BJP on Rahul's tweet row

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nalin Kohli slammed Congress former president Rahul Gandhi over his tweet. He said that when it comes to national and strategic issues Rahul Gandhi should think before giving a statement because that could be used by those who are not India's friend (Pakistan). He also asserted that the recent tweets of Gandhi shows his anxiety and shows that he is coming backward. Recently Rahul Gandhi's tweets on Kashmir situation used by Pakistan media and he was also mentioned in a letter sent by Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Monday to bolster Islamabad's stand at the United Nations.