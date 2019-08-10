I think execution is key part: Holder ahead of 2nd ODI against India

Ahead of the second ODI against India, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said executing plans in a proper manner is the key to winning games in cricket. While speaking to mediapersons, he said, "We got plans for everybody, we just got to execute. I think execution is the key part of winning cricket games. We got to be consistent in all three departments." The first ODI was abandoned due to rain. West Indies will face India for the second ODI on Sunday.