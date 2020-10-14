Things And Services Which We Can Still Get For 1 Rupee In India In 2020

We live in the 21st century, where a middle-class man strives to pay for his electricity and water bills, a lower class man strives to even pay for his daily bread and an upper-class man recklessly spends his not so valuable money on Starbucks coffee. This gap is massive and is indeed increasing day by day.

In this world full of unaffordable luxuries, we still have a few commodities and services that we can buy with a minimal amount of Re 1. Not only these things are cheap but they play a crucial role in our daily life. And since we are Indians, these commodities give us immense pleasure by their Re 1 cost.

Here is a list of some of the commodities (even necessities) which we can still avail for Re 1 in India in 2020.

1) Subscription of Sanitary Pad Bank in Bihar

In this touching initiative, a group of girls set up a Sanitary Pad Bank in Nawada district of Bihar with a contribution of just Re 1 per day. They formed this bank as they were not able to meet their menstrual needs due to lack of money.

One can subscribe to the bank by just paying Re 1 daily, which means Rs 30 in a month, and the total amount collected will be used to buy sanitary pads for women who cannot afford to make their purchase.

This initiative not only aims to protect the menstrual health of poor girls, it also enables them to talk about their menstrual needs. This bank should be implemented in all states and not just Bihar because it’s high time that we stop considering menstrual health as a taboo, but a necessity.

2) Amma Canteen’s Idli in Tamil Nadu

The menu that we all need is in the Amma Canteen of Tamil Nadu. Idlis and pongal for breakfast, varieties of mixed rice for lunch, our favorite dal-roti for dinner, each served at under Rs. 5.

Amma Canteen serves idli for just Re 1 and that’s why the canteen is a hit, from businessmen to rickshaw drivers. You can have a one-time meal at Amma Canteen for just Rs 5, where you would be given plenty of sambar and rice.

Amma’s canteen was launched in 2013, by then Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalitha to provide heavily subsidized food to the people. In 2016, J. Jayalalitha passed away but her canteen is still serving the needy and fulfilling her purpose.

3) Measure your weight at the railway station

Do you remember how we used to measure our weight whenever we traveled by train? The good news is they still exist. However, the prices may have gone up by one or two Rupees at some stations, but most of the railway stations have those machines installed which measure the Body Mass Index (BMI) of a person for just Re 1. All you have to do is insert a coin of 1 rupee and the next moment, you will get the result.

