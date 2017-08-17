Thierry Henry turns 40: A throwback to the Arsenal legend's illustrious career in the Premier League

A World Cup winner and a European Championship winner with France, a Champions League winner at Barcelona, league titles in three different countries, 350 goals in a fruitful career spanning two decades, Thierry Henry is arguably one of the greatest footballers in history.

Making his debut as a 17-year-old under Arsene Wenger for Ligue 1 side Monaco, Henry found his feet at Arsenal when Wenger got him to Highbury in 1999 following a lacklustre season at Juventus.

He peaked in an Arsenal side featuring other club legends like Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira as the club regularly challenged Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United for the league title.

Henry's most profitable season in the league in terms of goals scored came in the historic 'Invincible' season of 2003-04 as Arsenal went unbeaten on their way to clinching the Premier League title.

Henry left Arsenal as it all-time top-scorer with 228 goals in 377 matches in 2007. At Barcelona, Henry combined with a young Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o as the trio scored 100 goals between them to help Barcelona to its first treble in history.

After a heartbreaking World Cup with France in 2010 where they lost to Italy in the final, Henry left Barcelona for Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls where he spent the rest of his career.

On Henry's 40th birthday, sit back and enjoy some of the Premier League legend's 228 goals for Arsenal.

