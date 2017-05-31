Thiem, Goffin reach third round at French Open

Paris, May 31 (IANS) Austria's Dominic Thiem, sixth seed, and Belgium's David Goffin on Wednesday reached the third round at the French Open tennis tournament.

The Austrian beat Italian Simone Bolelli 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 in two hours and 23 minutes, while Goffin struggled in a 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky, reports Efe.

Thiem will play the winner of the match between American Steve Johnson and Croatian Borna Coric, and the 26-year-old Belgian will face either Croatian Ivo Karlovic or Argentine Horacio Zeballos, whose second round match is scheduled later on Wednesday.

