Thiem battles past Mannarino to reach Cincinnati quarters

Ohio, Aug 18 (IANS) Third-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem edged unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-3) to reach the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open here.

Both players on Thursday broke serve three times over the course of the two-hour contest, in which Thiem managed to assert his superiority in the tiebreakers, reports Efe.

With the win, Thiem ran his career record against the Frenchman to 5-0.

Next up for the 23-year-old Austrian at this hard-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event, a key US Open tune-up, will be unseeded Spaniard David Ferrer, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over 11th-seeded countryman Pablo Carreño Busta.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals were American wildcard Jared Donaldson, a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) winner over unseeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Seventh-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated Argentine Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-5 and Japan's Yuichi Sugita, a 6-7 (0-7), 6-3, 6-3 winner over Russia's Karen Khachanov in a battle of unseeded players.

In the women's draw of the Western & Southern Open, a WTA Premier 5 event, Danish No. 6 seed Caroline Wozniacki defeated Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-2.

Eighth-seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova topped Spain's Carla Suarez-Navarro 6-2, 6-4 and fourth-seeded Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza edged 16th-seeded American Madison Keys 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).

Britain's Johanna Konta, the No. 7 seed, defeated 11th-seeded Slovak Dominika Cibulkova 6-3, 6-4 and second-seeded Romanian Simona Halep cruised past 15th-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 6-4, 6-3.

--IANS

gau/vm