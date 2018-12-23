Thick fog engulf parts of North India, witnesses fall in temperature

As the cold waves continued to grip northern India due to the fall in temperature, winter weather leads to dense fog covering the canopies of Amritsar, Moradabad and Prayagraj city. In all the cities people woke up to witness a thick blanket of fog. People were also seen lighting bonfire to battle the cold weather. Dense fog affected air travel in the Chandigarh region on Sunday morning with operations suspended at the Chandigarh International airport. Total five flights were delayed from Amritsar. Due to dense fog, flight operations will begin at 1 pm at Chandigarh International Airport. The snowfall in the hilly areas has increased the icy winds in the region.