There's no difference in Uttarakhand & Switzerland after fresh snowfall

Amid a warning of heavy rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun district administration, on Monday, declared a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres in the district.According to reports, intense weather conditions in the northern parts of the country have been triggered by a Western Disturbance. Some of the other states that are likely to be affected by the WD include Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.