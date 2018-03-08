There's no question of bail being granted to Farooq Takla: Majeed Memon

NCP leader and senior criminal lawyer Majeed Memon today said 1993 Mumbai blast accused Farooq Takla's return to India shows his willingness to come back for trial. He further added that Takla will certainly be remanded and there's no question of bail being granted to him. "Till next development he'll be in jail," Memon said. Mohamed Farooq alias Farooq Takla, one of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim was extradited from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday and has been brought to India.