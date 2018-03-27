There's More To Hampi Than Hippie Island

I came to Hampi to chase the story of how waste banana fiber was being transformed into useful products.

Hampi, a small city in Karnataka is a UNESCO world heritage site, and for many it is the land of ruins, boulders, and temples. But that’s on the city-side of the Tubabhadra River. As I crossed over to the other side, I was transported to a world like no other - ‘Hippie Island’.

Hippie Island is where most of the 'In Hampi’ stories you’ve obviously heard come from. The place, because of the people who come through, is steeped in a lackadaisical vibe that blends with the sleeping, ancient remnants of the Vijaynagar Empire, boulders that evoke more curiosity than interest, and cafes that serve everything from English breakfast to Israeli cuisines, keeping its international tourists well fed and satisfied.

Just a short distance away from Hippie Island’s hippest street, I found myself at a fork in the road that could either take me to Sanapur village, or Anegundi village. Right there, at the crossroads was a local restaurant that served tasty lunch at throwaway prices and even tastier tea made from jaggery. As I sat there for hours reading a book, contemplating my direction, the decision was made when I was offered an unexpected ride by a girl heading towards Anegundi.

Good thing too. Because my story was in Anegundi.

More to Hampi than hippies

Anegundi – It is All About Monkey Business

Anegundi, also known as Kishkinda, means the kingdom of monkeys, at least that’s what Indian Mythology says. It was also an important seat of the Vijaynagar Empire. Situated at the banks of Tungabhadra River, Anegundi is believed to be older than Hampi! As I entered this nondescript village, I was amazed to see a huge chariot that dominated much of the landscape. Once past the gigantic ancient vehicle, I could see the ubiquitous presence of Kishkinda Trust, the main organization that undertook the preservation and restoration of the village’s antique treasures.

The women working in Kishkinda Trust’s office

My business was with Kishkinda Trust, so I started asking around. Sure enough, within 5-minutes I was directed to a whitewashed office that looked more Grecian than South Indian. I was intrigued by its pristine and cool architecture and invited myself in. As I stood in the doorway, adjusting to dark rooms after spending an inordinate amount of time in the sun, I was met by Varalaxmi and she was to be my guide for the rest of the day as I explored Anegundi village.

