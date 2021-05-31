There's Going To Be Covid-26 And Covid-32 Unless We Fully Understand Origins Of Covid-19: Top Vaccine Scientist

The United States-based Vaccine Scientist-Pediatrician Author Dr Peter Hotez said in a press meet that it's "absolutely essential" to investigate Covid-19's origin.

"There's going to be Covid-26 and Covid-32 unless we fully understand the origins of Covid-19." Hotez added.

"We need a team of scientists, epidemiologists, virologists, bat ecologists in Hubei province for a six-month, year-long period," Hotez said in a live address as per a report in Times of India.

In March, Hotez had praised India's Covid vaccine rollout saying that it had rescued the world with

Also, in the meet former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser Pottinger discussed the possibility that Covid-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan & whether the U.S. can get to the truth.

"I think we can. It might take more than 90 days." Pottinger replied to the question whether we could ever get "a definitive answer" on Covid-19 origins without China's cooperation?

Food and Drug Administration(FDA) commissioner in Trump administration Scott Gottlieb said that Information to support the theory that the Covid-19 virus may have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, has increased. Gottlieb is on the board of Pfizer Inc currently.

He added that "China hasn't provided evidence to disprove that theory, while the search for signs that the virus emerged from wildlife hasn't yielded results."

In a statement on Wednesday (26 May), US President Joe Biden ordered a renewed investigation into the virus's rise. He called the agencies to "redouble their efforts" and report to him again in 90 days whether it was more likely the virus crossed the species barrier from a natural reservoir or leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.