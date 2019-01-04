There's freedom of speech in India, says actor Emraan Hashmi on Naseeruddin Shah's Amnesty video

After veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah alleged that "the country is awash with horrific hatred and cruelty" and endorsed Amnesty India's opinion on "Freedom of Expression", while speaking to ANI on Naseeruddin Shah's remark, Actor Emraan Hashmi said, "I am able to express what I am thinking right now. I think there is freedom of speech in our country and I am a bit ignorant of the controversy. So, it will be a bit irresponsible of me to speak on that."