There's always a lot left to discover about Indian cuisine: Ranveer Brar

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Chef Ranveer Brar, who will be seen hosting the second season of "Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha" which digs into the wonders of Indian cuisines, says he always finds something new to discover about the country's food culture.

In the season 2 of the EPIC Channel show, which goes live on October 26, Brar's 'kitchen of experiments' is set up in Alibaug where he will work alongside his trusted aide Manu Bhai (Manvendra Tripathi).

"The more you get to know Indian cuisine, the more you realise there is a lot left to discover," Brar said in a statement.

The series of 14 episodes is curated with menus set around themes like 'Food of the Literati', where Brar cooks the favourite food of Mirza Ghalib and Rabindranath Tagore while narrating some interesting stories from their lives. Other themes include 'Railways and Daak Bangla', 'Kashmiriyat' and 'Tibetan food'.

"Through this show, I have deep dived into the DNA of Indian cooking and returning to Raja Rasoi's kitchen, rediscovering recipes and reviving forgotten ingredients once again was a thrilling experience," he added.

According to Akul Tripathi, Head, Content and Programming, EPIC Channel, India's infotainment is just incomplete without Indian food.

"Season 1 (of 'Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha') was lapped up and Ranveer carries the show as if it was made for him. His spontaneity and his easy charm are sure to win hearts all over again," Tripathi said.

