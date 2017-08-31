There’s A Lot More To This Malayali Festival Than Food, Drinks And Elephants

Sometimes it takes years for us to get in touch with our roots.

We Malayalis have a raucous drinking culture. Any excuse to get sloshed, be it during various annual festivals, religious or cultural in nature. So much so that all major festivals in Kerala have been declared dry days. But that doesn’t stop us veterans from engaging in marathon drinking sessions.

Thrissur Pooram is one such occasion. A seven-day long festival with a main event that includes elephants, fireworks, ensemble music and traditional pursuits – spread over three days. It’s that time of the year when uncles gather around for some whiskey and gossip, cousins you meet once a year and iconic bars you head to in the neighbourhood. Sadly, most of them have shut shop due to prohibition and highway rules. Of course, friends, the demographic of which changes every year depending on who’s in town, inevitably join you wherever you are.

Elephants on the day of pooram

Since the big day extends to the wee hours of the following day, the drinking session is pretty much a 24-hour affair. By the end of it, your house will stink and resemble a bar in a sketchy neighbourhood.

I’ve attended this festival ever since I can remember, and after my move to Bombay in 2005, I made it a point to go for it every year during the peak summer when Kerala turns in to a sauna of sorts. One of the major reasons is a family tradition of giving free buttermilk to the public to beat the heat. For me it became an opportunity to score brownie points with karma and seal my good fortune for the year. As for my family, it’s a tradition that started more than a century ago and continues in all earnestness.

Wife’s first pooram and sambaram distribution

But there’s a lot more to Pooram than buttermilk, family lunches, drinking and fireworks, which I discovered this year. Thanks to a documentary I was shooting for 101india, I actually experienced the festival instead of drowning in a gin and vodka induced stupor that starts with cold beers to beat the 12 o’clock sun.

The special passes that I managed to acquire for the shoot got my crew and me up close with the festivities by roughing it out in the crowd. We had to wade through millions of people to experience some of the highlights. The huge crowds and the heat might have been the reason I skipped it all these years.

