Theatres are killing themselves: Shekhar Kapur

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says the soaring costs of multiplexes are driving filmmakers to digital platforms and with the high prices the theatres are ultimately killing themselves.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had tweeted that he wanted to watch director Vasan Bala's film "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" in theatres, but no show was available in multiplexes.

"Missed preview of the Vasan Bala madness called 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. Thought I'd buy tickets and celebrate his first theatrical release at cinema halls. Looks like the multiplex bullies have prevailed for now - the film doesn't show up on Bookmyshow. True Ronnie Screwvala?" Mehta tweeted.

Replying, Kapur wrote on Thursday: "Saw 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota' at Macao Film Festival. Audience could not stop cheering. Cost of multiplexes driving people to online platforms. All new/best directors in India are finding that a better option. Theatres are ultimately killing themselves."

"Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi.

The story revolves around a young boy played by Abhimanyu, who makes an unusual debut in Bollywood.

