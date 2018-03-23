Theatre buffs thronging in large number in Guwahati's 8th theatre Olympics

The Indian theatre has a tradition going back to at least 5000 years. Theatre in India has encompassed all the other forms of literature and fine arts into its physical presentation as Literature, Mime, Music, Dance, Movement, Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture which together is being called 'Natya' or Theatre in English.But, in today's context of the growing demand of entertainment industry in the form of films and fashion, people tend to shy away the deeply rooted traditional theatre form that holds immense significance in the field of Indian art and culture.However, to boost and revive the Indian theatre and create awareness among the people about the essence of theatre, the Union Ministry of Culture came up with an initiative to host the 8th Theatre Olympics for the first time in India.