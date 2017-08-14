The Vanishing Tribe Of Bhistis In Kolkata

The water suppliers will soon be confined to the pages of history.

Kolkata, 3 pm. The heat is scorching the streets. Most of the lanes wear a deserted look with people preferring to stay indoors till the onslaught of heat and humidity subsides.

Jabbar cannot think of such luxuries. He wipes the sweat from his face with a gamcha (towel) and guzzles a glass of water.

A few minutes of break under a tree has given him much needed energy to resume his work. The seventy-year-old is a Bhisti who supplies water in a masak (goat skin bag) to households and shops in the city. The 70-year-old has been doing the same job for the past 45 years. His father, Gulab, was also a water carrier.

Bhistis or water carriers. Image source: tiplopworks.com

But age has clearly taken a toll. He suffers from breathlessness and joint pain. He has returned to work only recently after undergoing treatment for three months in his village in Bihar. He wants to retire but has to continue to fund his medicines and feed his family. “The profession has been a sort of legacy carried from one generation to another. I was a minor when I started supplying water and have been doing the same work for a major part of my life. But my health makes it difficult to continue. I want to lead a retired life in my village,” he says as he walks away carrying the heavy masak tied with a leather belt.

The masak that can hold up to 30 liters of water is made of goat skin and costs about Rs. 3,500. It needs to be replaced annually as it develops leakages.

The goat skin ‘masak’. Image source: tiplopworks.com

Jabbar is probably one of the oldest Bhistis in Kolkata as most of the clan have either migrated to other jobs or are too old or infirm to continue. Their numbers that once stood over 3000 have dwindled to a few hundred in the past decade. The Bhisti kuthi (building) that housed several Bhistis under one roof, now wears a desolate look with almost all the rooms locked.

Tracing their history, the Bhistis were a Muslim group from Arabia who were known to have followed the path of Mughal ingression into India. Initially, they supplied water in villages without any charge. But with changing times, they adopted this as their source of income. The word Bhisti probably originated from the Persian word Bihisht, meaning paradise. Western and central images of paradise are incomplete without the depiction of rivers and gardens. Apparently, the name was given to them because of their ministering to Muslim soldiers at a battle.

