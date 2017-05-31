The Siddis Of Karnataka: Part 2 | 101 Wild Wild Chef

Karan learns more about the hunting techniques and recipes of the Siddi community.

Watch Part 1: https://www.101india.com/travel-food/siddis-karnataka-part-1-101-wild-wild-chef

Karan learns how the Siddi community fish, along with some survival techniques for when you’re out in the wild. Losing his heart to one of his hosts, he also picks up traditional fish curry and vegetable recipes based on the plants that grow in the region.

101 Wild Wild Chef sends sous chef Karan Thakker off into the wilderness, to learn the secrets of India’s taste buds. He’s the man with the pan, on a journey to some of India’s most remote and beautiful spots, where he’ll learn from the true masters: the locals he meets.

Subscribe to 101 India.



Subscribe to 101 India.

