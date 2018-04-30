The Secret 100km David Scott Trail That Connected Assam To Present-Day Bangladesh

A trip to places in Meghalaya unverified on Google maps.

I woke up at dawn on a comfortable bed with great weather. The rectangular windowpane across me could have been an electronic photo-frame, depicting an open field lying below a montage of changing skies. Sunlight, softened through a filter of fluffy clouds, bounced off the roof of my cabin landing gently onto the green farmland.

I rolled out of bed, my calves shrieking as a reminder of the 16km journey travelled on foot to get here - the village of Mawphlang in Meghalaya.

The seven sisters of the North-East have always intrigued me. Having read so much about them, I chose the home of the clouds, Meghalaya, as the destination of my week long sojourn. While working out an itinerary for myself, I had three things in mind - little road travel, lots of activities, seeing unfrequented places.

The entry sign at Mawphlang

As history goes, during the British Raj an English officer called David Scott was posted in the North Eastern region of India. His administration cleared a swathe along the thickets that lay deep within the East Khasi Hills. This created a route of an alleged 100km that paved a path accessible on foot and horse-cart connecting Assam to present-day Bangladesh. In pre-independence times, this track witnessed people traveling in search of labour from one end to the other over a period of 5 days. Post-independence boundaries were drawn and walls erected, leaving only a small stretch of land connecting the village of Mawphlang to Ladmawphlang in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. This souvenir left behind is what is called the 16km long (or short) David Scott Trail.

Related: A Holiday That Took Place In Complete Darkness - In The Heart Of An Underground Cavern

I can’t remember how I talked myself into doing this trek. To top it, I also managed to sell it under the guise of “natural beauty, and a test of willpower” to Cathy, an Israeli friend I made in Shillong.

The beginning of the trek

The trek took 5 hours to complete, including the snack and swim breaks. The first stretch was like a warm up - a flat muddy path with short belts rising uphill. The sun was upon us, dry and prickly, but our lips were zipped by the incredible sight that lay before us.

Winding around high cliffs and walking across open grasslands, the trail had simply led us into a place like Alice’s wonderland. There were tiny burrows and gurgling waterfalls, blooming lilies and bushy gardens. A sparkling river ran parallel to the trail, its music teasing us as it disappeared behind a curve, only to resurface at regular intervals in sync with our breaks. The climb finally opened up into a sunny meadow where we found signs of human life. A group of children walked past us, in a hurry to cover up the remaining 8km to school at Ladmawphlang. They giggled and shied away, as Cathy captured them on camera.

Story Continues