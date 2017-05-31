The Real Newsmen Of Our Republic

Kolkata’s last newspaper deliverers.

At a time when a large chunk of the country is raving, or reeling under the launch of Arnab Goswami’s new channel, I went down memory lane reminiscing about a time when news was really news – not biased, not nationalist, not partial – not a reality show. While journalistic ethics and objective reporting are part of another argument, the simple shift of news becoming digitalized and its manifold implications on livelihoods is an ignored but important dialogue. It made me think of the invisible men of our country, without whom news would not have reached our living rooms for years before the world wide web came along. There wasn’t a single morning from my childhood when my father’s face wasn’t buried behind the black and white sprawl of the local newspaper. It was because of the relentless and dutiful service of these delivery men who ensured every household had their share of morning scoop, come rain or snow, that we were able to live as informed citizens, much before RTI. What will become of these men, who I think are the real news bringers of our Republic?

As the sun begins to only hint at rising, these mysterious men set out on their bicycles, covering hundreds of houses, for several years, without a single day’s break. Mysteries have an uncanny ability to draw you, and it did, towards the little-known lives of these invisible men from Kolkata.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

Setting out for the day

Worried I wouldn’t be able to wake up, I had spent the previous night awake, lying on my bed, scrolling down the morbid screen of my mobile phone. As the first rays of the sun peeked in through the gaps of my room’s translucent purple curtains, turning them a lighter shade, I jumped out of bed and stood in my balcony, waiting. Newspaper delivery men are elusive too - they arrive long before people are up, don’t ring bells, or make conversations, they simply do their jobs and disappear. In a rush to get to the next house, and the next, before sunrise. I knew getting hold of them would prove to be pretty hard because I was simply not sure about the exact time they came.

I reached the parking lot of my building and there he was, with a benign smile and his magical (almost-teleporting) chariot, his cycle.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

Read More