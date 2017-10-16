The Man Who Planted A Forest: Jadav Payeng

One tree doesn’t make a forest, but one man can.

In 1979, Jadav Payeng started planting saplings in the middle of a barren wasteland in Assam. Every day, he planted one new sapling. 35 years later, that barren wasteland is a lush green forest, spread over 1360 acres, and still growing. This Diwali, instead of spreading pollution, help Tropicana salute one man’s effort to make the world a greener place.

