A Hindu And A Muslim Walk Into A Dance Bar

The hidden dance bars of Bangalore.

We first discovered Hotel President a few months ago when we were going for a party at a traveller’s hostel in the lane next to it. While we waited on the street corner for our friend Prabhu, we saw women get out of cabs, autos and walking from different directions, some with their faces covered, others smiling as they entered the basement establishment. They had the vibe of working women – purposeful. Our party was quite dead and around midnight when we were about to leave, I proposed we pop our heads into President and the others agreed.

With a nod to the bouncer, we went downstairs into a lounge and found ourselves in a room surrounded by women, illuminated by garish blue light. Prabhu took charge of the situation and spoke to the waiter for a table. But a very drunk Roshan looked fearful… “Let’s get out,” he said. Seeing how we were drawing too much attention and that we were clearly out of place we decided to leave.

Night street. Image source: sajablogs.typepad.com

As we stood at the street corner and discussed what to do next we saw a group of Eastern European women who looked like they could have been IPL cheerleaders step out of the adjoining hotel and walk down the same stairs into President. Feeling kind of disappointed, I said, “We should have stuck around longer to see what happened, man. We should totally come check this place out some other time.”

“Yeah, dude” Prabhu agreed. “But we should look the part. White shirts and gold chains like the other guys there. We have to go full gonzo.” The others weren’t keen. So Prabhu and I made a pact to visit President again, when maybe we had a little more money to spend.

After postponing and bailing on each other for over two months, we finally fixed Sunday. We met at the corner near Coffee Day on Lavelle Road, as I was walking back after taking a dump in UB City. He wasn’t wearing a white shirt or gold chains. I was wearing a white shirt but it had coloured checks. We would still look out of place. We rode a little distance through a no-entry and parked right next to the place. As we walked in we were greeted by an unwelcome sign on the door that informed us that because of the new law forbidding the sale of alcohol along highways, there would be no booze on offer.

We went into the same room that we did the last time around. This time it was deserted except for four or five women standing by a wall. “Man, we really picked the wrong night to come here. This is nothing like it was the other night,” I told Prabhu, as a waiter led us to the same table we were offered the last time.

