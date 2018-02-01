The Gihara Tribe Children Are Unique

A peek into their superstitions, marriage, strange names and language.

Spending a day with the Gihara tribes children in Pehchaan Nagar, located in Phagwara, Punjab was a surreal experience for me. I witnessed first hand how the lives of children belonging to a rural, nomadic tribe were influenced by urban city life. It all began after I met Lalit Saklani, a 41 year-old woman who spent her life as a social worker teaching underprivileged children along with her friend Jaspal.

The Gihara tribes children were unique. They were blissfully unaware that negative human traits like jealousy existed. Their hearts were pure and they were eager to learn. While many of the children struggled to learn alphabets and numbers during their initial years of education, years later, many of those children were beating Saklani and Jaspal at a game of chess. The duo believed that many of the children had logical and creative minds guiding them through tasks in life.

After meeting the children, I learnt some fascinating things about the Gihara tribe. I was told by Saklani that even the adults in the community failed to understand concepts like lying or being diplomatic. They too were apparently clean at heart and untouched by the evils of modern society. I presumed that this was the only positive aspect that came from isolating themselves from the world.

In order to communicate with the children, Saklani and Jaspal had to learn their language. It took the two of them around six to eight months to learn Gihari. Saklani claims that there are very few words in Gihari and expressions are repetitive. Their language is greatly influenced by Urdu and Malwai, a Punjabi dialect spoken in the Malwa region of Punjab.

Child marriage in progress

One of the biggest cultural challenges Saklani and Jaspal dealt with, included the tribal culture of child marriage. It’s customary for the community to ensure children are married at the age of 13 or 14. When the tribe did not listen, both Saklani and Jaspal approached the police and the human rights commission to help prevent child marriage in the community. While the latter was a disappointment and failed to take up the matter, the police shamelessly accepted hefty bribes and made sure the children got married, referring to it as an integral part of the tribe’s culture. “No social body did its duty,” said Saklani. A prominent aspect of the child marriage custom involved marriage between first cousins.

A prominent ritual followed by the Gihara tribe also includes men consuming a large amount of alcohol at an early age, which often increases the likelihood of them becoming alcoholics in future. This often results in women becoming the chief of the family. As a result, children often have closer relationships with the maternal grandparents, as they are held in high regard.

Besides this, the community was also skeptical about modern medicine and healthcare. When Saklani first met them, they were skeptical about hospitals. They feared oxygen masks, tubes, and needles. In a medical emergency, Saklani and Jaspal would carry the patient to the hospital every morning and bring him or her back during the night and follow the same routine for days. During the 90’s there were multiple instances of infants dying during birth, due to hospital staff refusing to help the tribe or completely avoiding them during a pregnancy. Today, the tribes people are accustomed to visiting the hospital for varied medical concerns. Saklani personally maintains a vaccination and general health record of the children.

