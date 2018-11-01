The Ban On Porn Sites Began With Reliance Jio’s Gagging Of Adult Websites

As a loyal customer, I have just one question – What do I use my 4G for?

Unless you spend your life in a wifi zone, you’d know that most Indian Internet providers have banned access to porn sites. It always amazes me how we choose to blame porn, films and television for the evil happening in the country. It also amazes me how nobody seems to find a problem with it. I have met people my age (read young) who have said it might be a good thing because it might make them more productive (as opposed to what…reproductive?) Yet, the most fundamental question of rights is never discussed.

When I speak of access to pornography as a right, I am often mocked for being elitist. I am reminded that education became a right less than a decade ago. That the courts spoke of electricity being a right to all Indians only this year. Women are still fighting the right to enter a place of worship, and getting divorced over WhatsApp messages. And here I am, a horny, entitled individual calling pornography a right.

While I respect other issues, I don’t understand how they have anything to do with my good friends at PornHub and XHamster. This has been a consistent habit of the Indian government - irrespective of the party in power. Sushma Swaraj was a pioneer of sorts in these matters. She requested Doordarshan newsreaders not to wear semi-transparent sarees while reading the news. She also banned television advertisements for alcohol and cigarettes. She then banned a show on All India Radio - Kaam ki baat (full points to Copywriter for the pun!). The show spoke to people about sex-education and the dangers of AIDS. However it was deemed to be ‘encouraging adultery’.

It isn’t like the opposition, which paints itself as the Doga of Democracy, was any better. The disruptive rule of showing disclaimers for smoking/drinking during films was brought in their time. Every time they speak of freedom, celestial angels chop off a thumb while crying in agony, and laughing at the irony.

Irrespective of the party, governments in power have always taken it upon themselves to play the role of Bade Bhaiyya. We are told pornography promotes sexual violence, and needs to be curbed. Maybe, but every viewer in India wont start an orgy after seeing an episode of Brazzers. And even if I assumes it’s true, how does you explain BJP ministers who were caught surfing porn in the Assembly?

Circa 2012, Karnataka’s State Minister for Cooperation (ahem!) was caught by television cameras sharing a porn clip with the Minister for Women and Child Development (ahem ahem!). Interestingly, the clip belonged to the Minister for Ports, Science and Technology. What a great advertisement for a prospective ‘Shake in India’ campaign!

Another Karnataka politician was caught browsing obscene pictures of women on his phone during a Tipu Jayanti function. In his defence, the minister said he was collecting information about celebrations across the state. Why don’t you let me collect information about Czechoslovakia too? Or evidence of interracial interaction across the world?

The Venom-like monster of censorship has spread its tentacles to nearly every form - on television words like ‘ass’, ‘shit’, and ‘boobs’ are beeped out. Not only audio, even subtitles are written like short, weak passwords - back, waste matter, and chest.

