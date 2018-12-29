Tharoor tables bill for online gaming

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has introduced a Private Members Bill, titled the Sports (Online Gaming and Prevention of Fraud) Bill in the lower house of parliament.

The bill, which was introduced on Friday, aims to introduce an effective administration to maintain the integrity of sports in India by preventing and penalising sports fraud and for regulation of online sports gaming.

"The integrity of sports is essential to preserve its beneficial aspects. Sports integrity is increasingly under threat due to unabated acts of fraud and corruption. My Bill addresses this issue by criminalising sports fraud, including match fixing and spot fixing," Tharoor said in a statement.

"Sports is a major source of commerce and revenue for many entities, especially in the field of betting or gaming in connection with sporting events. The increasing commercial nature of sports, increases the possibility of sports manipulation by vested interests to make financial benefits. A complete prohibition on betting on sports has not been a successful approach, rather it has driven the market further into the black economy," the statement added.

"The law must adopt a regulatory approach and effectively demarcate the lines of permissible conduct in the field of betting or gaming in connection with a sporting event. My Bill provides the framework to make this possible."

