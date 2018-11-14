Tharoor should answer on his wife's murder case: Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday reacted on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's 'India has chaiwala as PM because of Nehru' remark. He lambasted Tharoor by saying that he is an accused in connection with his wife's death case and he should answer those questions rather than giving statements like this. Speaking about Nehru in an event, Tharoor said that it is because of the institutional structure created by Nehru that today a tea seller can also become India's prime minister.