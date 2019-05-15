Thanks to Humanity! Cyclone Fani-hit animal shelter's reconstruction is in full swing

A care center for abandoned, rescued, stray animals and birds was damaged due to 'Cyclone Fani'. Now, the reconstruction of the care center is in full swing. Animal lovers across India supported the center. The founder of Animal Welfare Trust Ekamra Purabi Patra said, "During cyclone, we tried to evacuate them but couldn't find a place. We shifted them here but the roof collapsed. A cat died due to hypothermia and a dog is still missing. We have pasted posters of him. People supported us a lot and re-construction is going on. Animal lovers across India supported us. It was a nightmare. At one point, we thought they won't survive this." 'Fani' hit several parts of Odisha on May 03.