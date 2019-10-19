Thankful to PM, EAM for granting visa to 6-yr-old Pak girl for medical treatment: Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, EAM and Home Minister for granting visa to a 6-year-old Pakistani girl travelling to India for medical treatment. "I requested EAM and I am thankful that he has accepted the request and granted the visa. I am thankful to the PM and Home Minister too. Hopefully, she can get treated well," said Gautam Gambhir. He added, "I have always maintained one thing that I have problem with Pakistan govt, ISI and the terrorist outfits that are there in Pakistan, but if the 6-year-old girl can get treated in India, what better can happen."